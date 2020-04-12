Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Pratt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DON GRANT PRATT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Don Grant Pratt, age 66, of Kennewick, Washington passed away on April 7, 2020 in Richland, Washington. Don was born on April 17, 1953 in Tooele, Utah to his parents Johnathan Grant Pratt and Florence Elizabeth (Stevens) Pratt. Don grew up in the Tri-Cities and graduated from Kennewick High School. He married Lois Jolley in 1976 and later formed Don Pratt Construction in 1978. Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Tri-Cities Sunshine Rotary, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, Boy Scouts of America and Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities. Don enjoyed boating, hiking, classic cars, mentoring others, playing drums, singing in the church choir, puzzles, board games, volunteering, and the pursuit of lifelong learning. He was honored as the "Tri-Citian of the Year" in 2018. Don is survived by his wife Lois Bernice Pratt; children Bryan, Janelle and Terin; son's in-law Josh Baker and Jon Barcom; daughter in-law Stacie Pratt; four granddaughters, Claire, Mia, Echo and Autumn; siblings Dean, Bruce, Tim, Beth Ann, Mary Lou, and Rachel. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and infant brother Burt. Services will be held privately. A community Celebration of Life will be held with a date to be announced later. For online condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit

DON GRANT PRATT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Don Grant Pratt, age 66, of Kennewick, Washington passed away on April 7, 2020 in Richland, Washington. Don was born on April 17, 1953 in Tooele, Utah to his parents Johnathan Grant Pratt and Florence Elizabeth (Stevens) Pratt. Don grew up in the Tri-Cities and graduated from Kennewick High School. He married Lois Jolley in 1976 and later formed Don Pratt Construction in 1978. Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Tri-Cities Sunshine Rotary, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, Boy Scouts of America and Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities. Don enjoyed boating, hiking, classic cars, mentoring others, playing drums, singing in the church choir, puzzles, board games, volunteering, and the pursuit of lifelong learning. He was honored as the "Tri-Citian of the Year" in 2018. Don is survived by his wife Lois Bernice Pratt; children Bryan, Janelle and Terin; son's in-law Josh Baker and Jon Barcom; daughter in-law Stacie Pratt; four granddaughters, Claire, Mia, Echo and Autumn; siblings Dean, Bruce, Tim, Beth Ann, Mary Lou, and Rachel. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and infant brother Burt. Services will be held privately. A community Celebration of Life will be held with a date to be announced later. For online condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close