DONALD A. STAFFORD Einan's at Sunset Donald A. Stafford passed away November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Donald was born May 7, 1967 in Richland, Washington. D loved the outdoors, camping, snow-mobiling, fishing and hunting but loved watching Nascar the most. D spent many hours sharing his knowledge of mechanics and bartering any kind of goods he could. Spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his day. He was a family man and didn't know a stranger. D left behind his loving wife Cheryl Stafford, his father Leon Stafford Sr, his children John Stafford (wife Shelbie), Steven Stafford, Heather Stafford (Justin Moritz), Derrick Watkins (Tori Murphey) and Jaimie Smith (husband Winston). Grandchildren; Tristan Moritz, Mason Taylor, Makayla Smith, Ellie Stafford, Kaiya Prindle, Bentley Smith, Cash Stafford, Kambree Noritz and Kayson Watkins. Siblings are Demma (Tim) Medley, Leon (Patty) Stafford, Bill Stafford, Rick (Stephanie) Stafford, Dorothy Stafford and Chad (Denise) Stafford and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Joan F. Stafford, Jean Abrams (aunt), Margie Durfey (aunt), Chuck Swanson (uncle), Jerry Swanson, (uncle), Dick Swanson (uncle), Mayford and Flora Stafford (grandparents), and John and Helen Swanson (grandparents). A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Einan's at Sunset Event Center in Richland, Washington. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 20, 2019