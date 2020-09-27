1/1
December 4, 1927 - September 23, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Born 09/03/1929 in Allen, NE. Raised and schooled in Worthington, MN. Married Jeri Roberts in 1947. They had two boys and two girls Terry, Charlie, Barbara and Vikki. Farmed 5 years in Reading, MN raising lots of turkeys. Moved to WA in 1954. Helped build the Dalles Dam. Had a Harley Davidson Dealership in Prosser and Kennewick. Was a general contractor for 20 years building many pole buildings in Columbia Basin in Yakima Valley. Then got a dealer's license and opened Hap's Auto Sales, until May 2016 selling many cars and Harleys and riding my Harley with a sidecar until May 2016. I had a bad accident in 1959, being hit head on and I was on a new Harley, this crippled me for life. Owned Haps Motorcycle Salvage for several years.
Married Connie Jones in 1986. A wonderful and loving woman. We traveled all over the United States and Canada. His favorite stop was Moab, UT.
My 4 children were all successful and we were very proud of them.
Survived by his wife, Connie; son, Terry (Jeanie); son, Charlie, both from Spokane; daughters, Barbara (Ed Lutsky) of St. Louis, MO; Vikki Voss of Harstine Island, WA; step-daughter, Sherriel Stiles of Kennewick, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Many nieces and nephews.
We'll have a Celebration of Life for everyone in the spring. We will determine date in the future.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
