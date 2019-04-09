Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ALBERT THAYER Sr.. View Sign

DONALD ALBERT THAYER SR. Donald Albert Thayer Sr. passed away on March 29, 2019 after a long battle with liver failure. He was born in Bath, Maine on September 25, 1938 to Albert and Melba Thayer. He was adopted at the age of 4 to Charles and Dorothy Thayer. When he was 8 years old, he asked Jesus into his heart and became a Christian. From that time on, he had a deep passion to win men, women, boys, and girls to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Don always said "When I die, I want to take a busload of people to heaven with me." We know his goal was accomplished, because he witnessed to thousands of people in his lifetime and led many of them to Jesus. He married Liz Boelow on October 21, 1966. He gradated in 1958 from Morse High School and attended Bible College for two years. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked at the Pasco Union Gospel Mission for 22 years. Afterwards, he became the founder and Presdient of Compassion Center Association, a ministry to truck drivers. He is survived by Liz, his wife of 53 years, and 2 adult children--a son, Pastor Don Thayer Jr. and a daughter Dorothy Riehle and their families. He is also survived by his brother Charlie Thayer in Bangor, Maine. A service to celebrate his life is planned for Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Assembly located at 1800 Road 72 in Pasco. Columbia Memorial Gardens and Funeral Chapel is officiating. Comments can be left on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a trust fund for his wife Liz, which has been set up by Chase Bank. Contributions may be brought to the service and given to an honorary pall bearer, or mailed to P.O. Box 3577 Pasco, WA 99302.

