DONALD BOYD BEAGLES Hillcrest Memorial Center If fate were to find you in the wilderness, desert or some other challenging locale and you could pick one partner to have your back; Donald Beagles would be one of those guys. Don knew a little bit of something about everything. God needed one of those can-do angels so he called on Don during a sunny afternoon on March 9, 2019 at the age of 77. Don was a complex man that exuded a quiet, rugged strength and character that just drew you to him. Donald Boyd Beagles was born to Boyd H. Beagles and Dona Beagles Thompson in Fresno, CA. Don was a great student athlete and played tennis and baseball during his high school years. Don made the choice to serve his country at the age of 18 and joined the United States Navy becoming a Navy Nuke. While training in Idaho Falls, ID Don was fortunate enough to meet his love and life partner, Linda Lou Corbett, and they were married on March 9, 1963. On the day of his passing Don and Linda would have celebrated 56 years of marriage. Don and Lynn's life during his 20-year Navy career took them to places all over the globe from Tunisia to Pascagoula Mississippi. Along the way they had a son and daughter to join in their life and adventures; Brandon Beagles, wife Barbara Beagles of Boise, ID and Brandi Jones (Beagles), husband Greg Jones of Richland, WA. After ending his military career honorably, Don went on to work in the Department of Energy complex in both Richland, WA and Idaho Falls, ID as an engineering and environmental expert. He was a sought-after subject matter expert and enjoyed a successful career, retiring in 2005. He was an avid hobbyist and could build, weld, wire and pretty much MacGyver any and all projects; again, the kind of guy you would want around to figure out a problem and help get you out of a jam. One of Don and Lynn's greatest prides are their grandchildren; Dylan Jones, wife Julie Jones of Seattle, WA, Devin Jones, fianc‚ Alexis Threlkeld of Newcastle, WA, Dallas Jones, currently an active duty engineering officer with the US Army, Carson Beagles of Boise, ID and Ethan Beagles of Boise, ID. Don came from large, loving family including himself, two brothers and two sisters. Doyle Beagles, wife Anne Beagles of Fresno, CA, Byron Beagles, wife Cindy Morrow Beagles of Fresno, CA, Barbara Foster, husband Warren Foster of San Pedro, CA, Beverly Long, husband David Long of Visalia, CA, two nieces, and one nephew. His great passion, in addition to his family, is grilling and sharing his delicious recipes, hunting, visiting the national parks, photography and shooting sports. I am sure when the heavens don't have him figuring out a problem, you find Don and his beloved dog Bing roaming some picturesque wilderness hunting birds and taking in nature's beauty and serenity. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Attn: Development 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225 Arlington, VA 22203 https://www.nmcrs . org/donate Military Honors will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Idaho 83714 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00pm. A friends and family gathering will be at the Stonehouse located at 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise Idaho 83712 http://www.stone houseidaho.com/ Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 12pm-3pm. For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.com Funeral Home Hillcrest Memorial Center:

9353 W. Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick , WA 99336

