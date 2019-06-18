Guest Book View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD (DON) EUGENE BAKER Einan's at Sunset On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Donald (Don) Eugene Baker passed away at age 90. He was born July 7, 1928 in Canton, Ohio, to Leo and Mabel McGurk Baker. After graduating from Lincoln High School he earned his B.A. degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1950. After earning his M.S. degree from the University of Idaho in 1951 he began working for GE at the Hanford Site in Washington, where he worked on many different nuclear projects until he retired in 1997. He enjoyed hiking and skiing as well as dancing with the International Folk Dancers of Richland, being involved with HAM radio activities in the Tri-Cities Amateur Radio Club and helping back stage during many productions of the Richland Light Opera Company where he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in 1974 and had 44 years together. After retiring in 1997 he began volunteering, first in the computer lab at Jefferson Elementary School and then in the lab at Christ the King School. The staff at CK School appreciated his work so much they created the Don Baker Volunteer Award. In 2015 he received the St. Thomas Aquinas Award for all the time and talent he shared with the students and staff. The computer lab there is now the Don Baker Computer Lab. He is survived by his wife Peggy; his sister Ruth Anne (Dr. Robert Bernstein); nephews Jeffrey Bernstein (Kathy) and Bradley Bernstein (Todd Shipman); great nephew Joe Bernstein (Kelly); great nieces Julia Nicholls (Matt) and Kristin Shamrock (Josh); cousin Richard Detwiler and second cousin Theresa Detwiler Wilbanks. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 am at Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Drive in Richland. In lieu of flowers a donation to Christ the King School would be welcome. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

DONALD (DON) EUGENE BAKER Einan's at Sunset On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Donald (Don) Eugene Baker passed away at age 90. He was born July 7, 1928 in Canton, Ohio, to Leo and Mabel McGurk Baker. After graduating from Lincoln High School he earned his B.A. degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1950. After earning his M.S. degree from the University of Idaho in 1951 he began working for GE at the Hanford Site in Washington, where he worked on many different nuclear projects until he retired in 1997. He enjoyed hiking and skiing as well as dancing with the International Folk Dancers of Richland, being involved with HAM radio activities in the Tri-Cities Amateur Radio Club and helping back stage during many productions of the Richland Light Opera Company where he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in 1974 and had 44 years together. After retiring in 1997 he began volunteering, first in the computer lab at Jefferson Elementary School and then in the lab at Christ the King School. The staff at CK School appreciated his work so much they created the Don Baker Volunteer Award. In 2015 he received the St. Thomas Aquinas Award for all the time and talent he shared with the students and staff. The computer lab there is now the Don Baker Computer Lab. He is survived by his wife Peggy; his sister Ruth Anne (Dr. Robert Bernstein); nephews Jeffrey Bernstein (Kathy) and Bradley Bernstein (Todd Shipman); great nephew Joe Bernstein (Kelly); great nieces Julia Nicholls (Matt) and Kristin Shamrock (Josh); cousin Richard Detwiler and second cousin Theresa Detwiler Wilbanks. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 am at Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Drive in Richland. In lieu of flowers a donation to Christ the King School would be welcome. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close