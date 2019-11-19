Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JAMES (DON) COX. View Sign Service Information Christ the Redeemer Lutheran 8801 N 43rd Ave Phoenix, AZ 85051 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Christ the Redeemer Church 8801 N. 43 rd Ave Phoenix , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD (DON) JAMES COX Donald (Don) James Cox, 69, Glendale Arizona, died unexpectedly Friday, November 1, 2019, in his sleep. Don was born on October 20, 1950, in Pasco Washington to Geraldine and Donald E. Welker. They divorced and Geraldine later remarried Donald D. Cox who adopted Don in 1956. Don grew up with two brothers, Tom Cox and preceding him in death, Bob Cox. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Donald Cox, his biological father Donald Welker and his best friend of many years, Bill Godding. He also had many half brothers and sisters on his biological father's side; including Cindy (Lanny) Hayes, Dan (Shannon) Welker, Kim (Larry) Thomas, Tom (Kathy) Welker, and preceding him in death, Craig Welker and Diane Dede Brandsma. Don spent his young years growing up in Florida until returning to Richland Washington, when he was about 13. After High School, he joined the army for a short period of time. He had various jobs in California and Utah before returning to Richland. After struggling in life for many years, he found a new path in life on October 3, 1987. In 1988, Don entered a new profession in the field of Chemical Dependency Counseling. He received a certificate of completion to become a Qualified Chemical Dependency Counselor (QCDC) in Washington state. Don worked for several agencies and businesses in the Tri-Cities and Everett, until retiring in 2014. While working in this field, Don touched the life of countless people in a positive way. Don moved to Arizona in 2014 and continued to serve his community until his death. He is also survived by his Godson Jacob Bowen; his good friends and housemates, Crystal Shanahan and Richard Bowen and their family; as well as many members in recovery and their childrenmany of whom called him "Uncle Don." Don's celebration of life will be held November 23 rd , 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Church, 8801 N. 43 rd Ave, Phoenix, Arizona. Start time 4pm. Potluck following.

