DONALD L. RIZZUTO Donald L. Rizzuto, 82, passed away March 2, 2019 at his home in Kennewick WA. January 21, 1937 Antonio and Rose Sicilia Rizzuto were blessed with the birth of Don in Spokane WA. He was the seventh child out of eleven. He attended schools in the Spokane area graduating from West Valley High in 1955. He then attended Eastern Washington University where he graduated in 1960. Myrle Knudtson was Don's first wife and they had 5 children. Debra, Tony, Missy, Shelly and Cindy. They later divorced. After graduating college Dons first teaching job was in Mabton, Washington. He realized he preferred construction and started Rizzuto Lumber and Rizzuto Homes. He was 'Home builder of the year," and built "Home of the year," in 1971. He was a past President of the Home builders association along with many awards for building and creative design. Don had a passion for golfing, playing in the Wednesday gangsome with his friends making a bet or two. He was a member of the Tri-City Country Club and past Trustee. He also loved snow skiing, swooshing down the mountain with his family and friends. In the summer of 1984 Don met Janis Sherman on a blind date, they were instant soul mates. Don and Janis were married in Nov 1, 1986 in Sun Valley Idaho and enjoyed 33 amazing years together. Three kids were added to the group, Link, Levi and Tess Sherman. Traveling was one of Don and Janis favorite things, cruising or road trips to Palm Desert. Their favorite trip was Italy to the village where Don's dad was born and connecting with many relatives there. Frequently found in the kitchen making his famous "Meatballs," or "Veal Marsala" for his family and friends with a glass of red wine in his hand was a favorite for all. He loved his family, watching the grandkids playing sports was a perfect day. Don is survived by his wife Janis, his brothers Joe (Marlyne) Rizzuto, Bill (Marlene) Rizzuto. Nephew Jody White. Son Tony (Tonda) Rizzuto, daughters Missy (Chuck) Scribner , Shelley (Tom) Rizzuto, Cindy (Giovonni) Kinsey. Link (Cindy) Sherman, Levi Sherman, Tess (Jodi) Sherman. Grandchildren: Nicole and Natalia Rizzuto, Shantyl Eastwood, LaJay and Givon Kinsey, Chase Davey, Austin and Justin Sherman, Ty and Jes Sherman, Marissa Berry, Sophia and Dalton Sherman. Don was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Debra Salines, grandson Troy Eastwood. A Life Celebration for Don will be held at Zintel Creek Golf Club 314 N. Underwood St, Kennewick, WA on April 6, 2019 from 1-3pm. Please join us with fond memories. I would like to give a special "Thank You to Jes Sherman" for his care giving, kindness and positive attitude in grandpa's toughest times

