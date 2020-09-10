Donald Linderman

May 12, 1946 - September 6, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Donald Orville Linderman was born in Sunnyside, Washington Mother's Day, May 12, 1946 to Ross "Jake " and Mendelia "Delia" Linderman. From being raised on the family farm on Linderman Road south of Sunnyside, Don spent many years over the road trucking. He loved the open road in a big 18 wheeler. From trucking he spent several years with the Pasco postal service while raising his two sons a single parent. During this time is when he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Goehner. Joined forever not by the mind but by the spirit of the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Don always made time for his family and the church. When he wasn't working he was coaching youth basketball to undefeated seasons to coaching soccer. He taught not just the fundamentals of the sport. He taught young men growing up about teamwork. That success can be accomplished by working together and doing our part. Don was a strong man. He believed in God and loved his family. He was always there to listen to any issues and help if he could. Don was more than just an ordinary man. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle. But most of all, he was a great and loving father and hero to his sons.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Jake and Delia Linderman. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Goehner, his two sons Steven (Jackie) Linderman of Evergreen, Colorado, Richard Linderman of Kennewick,Wa, his brother Jack (Mary) Linderman of The Dalles, Oregon, his loving sister Edith Bryce of Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Grandchildren: Preston, Quinn(Rebeca), Cheyanne(Amanda), Cassandra and Richard. Great grandchildren: Bryson and Bryson and little Nehemiah. Nieces: Robin, Crystal, Ronda and Pamela. Nephew: Daniel. And many great nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic a celebration of Don's life will be set at a more safe and convenient time.





