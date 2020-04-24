Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McIntire. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-4962 Viewing 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Sunnyside , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD "DON" MCINTIRE Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Donald "Don" McIntire passed away from dementia on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Prosser, WA with his soul mate by his side. Don was born March 21, 1934 in Wapato, WA the son of John and Bernadine (Smith) McIntire. He received his education from Granger High School graduating with the class of 1953. While in school he was active in many sports. Don joined the Army in March of 1955 and was with the 182nd airborne at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was honorably discharged in March of 1957. When Don returned he farmed with his dad and brother and later became a truck driver. On December 21, 1974 he married Jeanette Montgomery Kern in Sunnyside, WA. In Don's early years he was a dirt motor cycle racer, member of the Am Vets of the Sunnyside VFW, American Legion and Yakima Eagles #289. He spent the winters in Yuma, Arizona. His nickname in Yuma was "Dancing Don" because he loved to dance. Don made many good friends in Yuma. Don was a member of the Vintage Car Club in Yakima where he showed his two cars a 1940 Chevy sedan and a 1947 Chevy two door coupe. Don is survived by his long time partner and soul mate Velma Scott of Grandview, WA, daughter Kim Eggleston (Bill) of Camino Island, WA, brother Gene McIntire (Velma) of Sunnyside, WA. He is also survived by nephews Mike McIntire (Sue) and Mark McIntire (Kathy) both of Sunnyside, WA, one niece Julie Hunsacker (John) of Port Orchard, WA. and cousin Eloise Lusch of Yakima, WA. Don is preceded in death by his parents John and Bernadine McIntire and wife Jeanette McIntire. Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA with a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Don can be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care of Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Don's online memorial book may do so at

