DONALD R. SINGLETON Donald R. Singleton passed away early Monday morning March 11th 2019 at Trios hospital in Kennewick Washington. He was 81 years old. Donald was born in Columbia Missouri on 11/27/1937 to parents Ray R And Eula M Singleton. He is survived by his sister Linda Minnock (Jim) , brother Larry Singleton (Rowena), daughter Kathy McNeeley , grandsons Jonathan and Jacob McNeeley and many nieces and nephews. Donald had a long and varied life. He was a veteran of the US Air force. He was a Director in the visual department at Edmonds community college until he retired. He was an accomplished artist and loved to travel to Europe.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 20, 2019