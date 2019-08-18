Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD R. SITTON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD R. SITTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Donald R. Sitton of Kennewick, WA passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Amazing Grace Adult Family Home in Pasco, WA, at the age of 97. Don was born in Washtucna, WA on December 16, 1921 to John and Ester Mae Sitton. He was the youngest of 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Don moved to Kennewick, WA with the family, when he was 13 years old. After he graduated from Kennewick High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On January 21, 1944 and served aboard the U.S.S. Yosemite in the Asiatic Pacific Area. As a Machinist's Mate Third Class. After being honorably discharged in May 1946, Don went to work for Churches Grape Juice Plant in Kennewick, WA where he met his future wife Wilma Jane Bakker. They were married in 1946. Don then went to work for Benton County PUD in May of 1948 as a utilityman. The had 2 children, Roy L. Sitton and Nancy J Sitton. Don retired from the Benton PUD in 1977. Don is preceded in death by his daughter Nancy Jane Sitton and his wife Wilma Jane Sitton. Don is survived by his son Roy L. Sitton. A graveside, closed casket service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 10th & Union St. in Kennewick, WA. There will be no reception after the service. Thank you to all the staff at Amazing Grace Adult Family Home for the care they gave to Don. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

