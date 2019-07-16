Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD RAY ALLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD RAY ALLEN Donald Ray Allen passed away on Friday, July 12th 2019, at The Chaplaincy Hospice House. Don has found peace after bravely battling cancer. At his side were his beloved wife, Barbara Allen (Chase); step daughters Tracie and Kristi. Don was born on 12/31/ 1945 in Linden, Texas to Jessie V and Lloyd Allen and was raised in Yakima. As a boy, Don loved to play basketball. Don played varsity at Davis High School. Although he never reached his dream height of 6'3, he used his 6'1 stature to give his opponents a run for their money. Playing on the football team gave Big Mama great worry. Don graduated from Davis High School 1964, attended Yakima Valley College, was drafted to fight in Vietnam and served his country with bravery and valor. Don retired from PNNL as a communication supervisor after 41 years of service. On March 11 1998 Don married his life partner, Barbara Allen (Chase). The couple traveled frequently, hiking their way through Mt. Rainier, walking along Cannon Beach, and enjoying the view at Lake Wallowa, finding peace, beauty and tranquility at Ohanapecosh . Their favorite past time is spending time with one another gardening and relaxing in their back yard. Among those who welcome him to his eternal home include his parents, Lloyd and Jesse V Allen, parents in law Bob and Dorothy Chase. His beloved grandson Jordan Fellows was surely ready with his guitar music to welcome Don into eternal happiness. Donald is survived by his wife Barbara who loved him dearly. She has held his hand throughout this arduous journey. He leaves his siblings, Jesse Allen and Doris Johnson , 3 children, 3 step children who loved and admired this gentle man. Don adored his grandchildren , Kyle, Jessica, Quincy, Chance, and Jadyn. His two great grandchildren, Rory Bean and Benjamin have been his pride and joy and warmed his heart. Many friends and relatives comforted us during this time or sadness and brought joy. A celebration of Don's life will be held in the fall. Don was a man of God and through His grace he leaves behind family and friends who will miss his kindness and gentle spirit. "Well done good and faithful servant."

