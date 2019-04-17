Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD RAY SAKOTA. View Sign

DONALD RAY SAKOTA Donald Ray Sakota (Hawk), 60 years old of Kennewick, WA passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. At Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. Donald was born on May 10, 1958 in Yreka, CA to Hazel Hollenbaugh. Don attended Kenne-wick High School. Don enjoyed many hobbies, fishing, camping shooting pool, playing poker and coaching his kids in their youth were just to name a few. Don was a good friend and like a second father to many. He is survived by his mother Hazel Hollenbaugh; Brothers Troy (Veronica) Hollenbaugh, Marco (Kymm) Hollenbaugh; Children Laura Sakota, Andrew (Lori) Sakota and Raymond Sakota; Grandchildren Alizae', Cierra, Kylie, Marcellus and Trenton; Great Grand-daughter Kamari. A celebration of life will be held Sunday April 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Event Center, 915 Bypass Highway Richland, WA 99352.

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

