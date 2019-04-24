Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD WAYNE & MARY JANE (DODGE) AUNSPAUGH. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD WAYNE AUNSPAUGH MARY JANE (DODGE) AUNSPAUGH Einan's at Sunset Mary Jane Aunspaugh passed away on April 18, 2019. Donald Wayne Aunspaugh followed her the next day, April 19, 2019. Both were surrounded by family at their passing. Donald and Mary were married, 65 years ago, on May 27, 1954 in Wichita, KS. Donald served in the Army. After the service, his work took him through employment with Boeing, Hill Airforce Base, and Energy Northwest. He attended Weber State College (now University) and got his master's in Business Administration from Utah State University. Mary worked in waitressing and Jimmy's Flower Shop in Utah until they moved to Washington where she got her Associates Degree in drafting and hired on with UE&C. She also helped manage the family business, Northwest Classic Cards. They are survived by their 4 children: Alan (Marcia) Aunspaugh, Debra Foss, Cheryl (Zane) Evosevich , Bryan (Jill) Aunspaugh; 10 grand-children: Jason, Teri, Karen, Amanda, Jennifer, Jacquie, Matthew, Tyson, Seth, and Kairan; 12 great grand-children: Pearl, Ender, Ashley, Taylor, Joseph, Alexis, Lindsey, Samantha, David, Anna, Teeggan, and Greyson; and 3 great- great grandchildren: Alena, Ali, and Abigail. Janie is survived by her sisters and brother: Shirley, Donna and Donnie. They did not wish to have a funeral so they will be cremated and placed in a niche at Sunset Memorial Gardens (Einan's), 915 By Pass Hwy, Richland, WA 99352, with close family attending. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

DONALD WAYNE AUNSPAUGH MARY JANE (DODGE) AUNSPAUGH Einan's at Sunset Mary Jane Aunspaugh passed away on April 18, 2019. Donald Wayne Aunspaugh followed her the next day, April 19, 2019. Both were surrounded by family at their passing. Donald and Mary were married, 65 years ago, on May 27, 1954 in Wichita, KS. Donald served in the Army. After the service, his work took him through employment with Boeing, Hill Airforce Base, and Energy Northwest. He attended Weber State College (now University) and got his master's in Business Administration from Utah State University. Mary worked in waitressing and Jimmy's Flower Shop in Utah until they moved to Washington where she got her Associates Degree in drafting and hired on with UE&C. She also helped manage the family business, Northwest Classic Cards. They are survived by their 4 children: Alan (Marcia) Aunspaugh, Debra Foss, Cheryl (Zane) Evosevich , Bryan (Jill) Aunspaugh; 10 grand-children: Jason, Teri, Karen, Amanda, Jennifer, Jacquie, Matthew, Tyson, Seth, and Kairan; 12 great grand-children: Pearl, Ender, Ashley, Taylor, Joseph, Alexis, Lindsey, Samantha, David, Anna, Teeggan, and Greyson; and 3 great- great grandchildren: Alena, Ali, and Abigail. Janie is survived by her sisters and brother: Shirley, Donna and Donnie. They did not wish to have a funeral so they will be cremated and placed in a niche at Sunset Memorial Gardens (Einan's), 915 By Pass Hwy, Richland, WA 99352, with close family attending. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close