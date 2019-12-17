Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD WILLIAM MIKSCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DONALD WILLIAM MIKSCH Feb 4, 1935 Dec 10, 2019 No one is perfect, and Don would be the first to tell you that he was far from it. Yet, like all of us he was just trying to find his way. His way was helping people. Traveling the world taught him to let go of his prejudices. His advice to all was to travel and open your mind. He never met a stranger and he was free with his hugs and kisses. By the time he learned he was the victim of pancreatic cancer it was too late to do anything. So, in his typically optimistic fashion, he opted to "celebrate" his life with a party! He was humbled when so many guests participated. For the past 9 years, he proudly served as "Driver Don" for Pacific Cataract & Laser Institute, transporting, reassuring, and befriending their patients. He LOVED his job! Leaving it was devastating. Service was his life, and Rotary was his religion. He took many "vacations" to help administer polio vaccines, provide fresh clean water, build school reading programs, eradicate mines left behind from senseless wars, safe havens for women and children, and sight to many who were suffering with unnecessary blindness. That was the project he was most proud and invested; "Gifting the Gift of Sight" providing cataract surgery to rural Ethiopians and partially supported by the annual Sunrise Rotary 3 on 3 basketball tournament See3Slam. He leaves behind his wife and sweetheart Linda Moran, his children Kelly Marley, Jon Miksch, and Karen Miksch, their significant others, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grand- children, and many dear friends. We are at peace in the knowledge that his smile, kindness, and tenacity have made our world better and certainly a gentler place. By his request, no services will be held, in lieu of flowers please send a donation in his name to www.giftingsight.org and sign the on-line guestbook at www.lifetributescenter. com. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 17, 2019

