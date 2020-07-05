Donna Erwin

DONNA MAE ERWIN Donna Mae Erwin was born December 29, 1930, in Toppenish, WA, to Harry and Oddetta Morgan, and died June 23, 2020, at home in Covington, WA. She was raised in Pasco, graduated from Pasco Senior High (1949), and married Gary Erwin from Walla Walla in 1951. They raised two children and lived a simple life Donna enjoyed family, cards, bowling, casinos, and always said she'd rather dance than eat! Donna retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 29 years in 1996 in Seattle and moved back to Pasco to be closer to friends and family. The highlight each day was meeting life-long girlfriends at Andy's for breakfast and most likely gossip. Health problems caused her to move back to the coast to be cared for by her daughter from 2013-2020. Preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law (Joy and Richard Mason), brother-in-law (Cecil Schlagel), great grandson (Carlin), and son (Michael Erwin). Survived by daughter (Kay Tade), sister (Bonnie Schlagel), grandchildren (Tiffany Tade, Dana Tade, Julie Erwin Finn, Jennifer Erwin Pivnick, and Devin Erwin), great grandchildren (Javon, Faith, Myles, Ava, Peyton, Charli, Kaylyn, Shaun, Brandon, Kyle, Alexa, Sydney, Wyatt, and Claire), numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. Cremation to follow and no services held. Donna will be laid to rest at the City View Cemetery.



