Donna Everham

DONNA LEE EVERHAM Donna Lee Everham born November 7th, 1945 passed away July 18th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her husband Tom Everham of 55 years, daughter Dawn Vena (husband Don, Tristen, Katarina), son Patrick Everham (wife Mary, Kaulin, Korey) and daughter Deana Jackson (husband Dean, Dillon, Logan). Along with many other loving family members & numerous friends that became family. Mom knew no strangers. Donna was born in Artesia, California to Don and Ilah West. She was blessed to grow up in Laguna Beach on the cliffs of Treasure Island, overlooking the ocean. She spent her childhood on the beach that she loved so much, walking back & forth to school everyday barefoot in the sand. She moved to Kennewick, Wa in 1972 with her husband & three small children. Mom missed the beach & her family terribly, but in her amazing Donna style, she made the best of her new life in Washington state. She continued her career as a telephone operator with GE. Working nights, so she could be home to see her kids off to school & greet them with homemade treats as they got off the bus. Donna was very thrifty & crafty. Our first winter in Kennewick, we had no snow boots, so Mom wrapped our shoes in plastic bags & tied them up with rubber bands, we knew no different. We always had the best homemade Halloween costumes & Christmas gifts. She showered us with unconditional love & more importantly her time. Once her children were older, she worked for Coldwell banker in accounts payable. Donna ended her career at Shopko, where she was known as the "sweet cash lady". Mom made many lifetime friends at Shopko. As Donna's family grew, nothing brought her more joy then her six Grandchildren. Mom never missed a Birthday, family gathering or any of her Grandchildren's events. She was deeply loved by all the grandchildren & will be missed daily. She made the best homemade Birthday cards, quesadillas & always had fudgesicles in the freezer for them all. Mom was known as the Tri-Cities Mom & Grandma Donna to many. She wore the title with pride. Donna was the best hostess. She was always happy, sweet, kind, funny & always kept the party going. There were never any bad times in her presence. She could take any situation & make it brighter. Mom was truly the definition of Love & Kindness. She made this world a better place & we are all better because of her. Her sweet voice & smile will live within each of us forever. We will be celebrating our beautiful Mom's life on September 12th from 1-5. Be sure to stop by to share stories & hugs. Please contact any family member for venue location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's name to Chaplaincy Hospice. Heaven Has Gained One Of The Best Love You More Mom



