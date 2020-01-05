DONNA JEAN PLANTE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Donna Jean Plante, 78, of Pasco, died of pneumonia on Dec. 21st surrounded by her family and lifelong friends. Her family would like to thank the I.C.U. doctors and nurses for her loving care in her final days at Kadlec Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on July 24th at 11:00 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, who is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www. muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 5, 2020