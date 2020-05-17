DONNA MAE KRUEGER Donna Mae Krueger was born in Pasco, Washington on September 23, 1928 to Daniel and Eva Hurley. She graduated from Pasco High School in 1946. Donna was married to Kermit Krueger from 1950 to 1988 and they had two children together. Donna spent her working years at Bell Telephone, a short stint at the Credit Bureau of Tri-Cities, and then finished her career at Columbia Basin College, where she was a switchboard operator for 20 years. Spending time with family was number one on her list of activities. She also loved reading, bowling in a league, playing cards with her card group, going on trips to Legends to gamble, and dancing at the Eagles. She frequented Hills, The Country Club, and Denny's to have dinner and drinks with good friends. She loved to conversate with anyone that would lend an ear. She was a tiny woman but tough as nails. She knew how to have a good time, to laugh and to play. Some might even call her a bit feisty, her family truly loved that about her. She was a kind and loving woman, and will be missed by those that knew and loved her! She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Daniel (Sonny), and Kermit Krueger. She is survived by her children, Ann Bailey (Ken), Dr. Michael Krueger (Susie), 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews and many many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House of Tri-Cities in her honor. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2020.