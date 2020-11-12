

Hillcrest Memorial Center



Donna Marie Daniels, age 66, died on Nov. 4, 2010, in Kennewick, WA. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 25, 1944, to parents Horace and Mary Cook. She leaves behind four children, Joseph, Jervase, Jerome and William Daniels; granddaughter, LaVosha, whom she raised since birth; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Donna was a genuine lady, with a heart made of gold. She brought joy to all those she came in contact with.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 4100 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.HillcrestMemorialCenter.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store