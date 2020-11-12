1/
DONNA MARIE DANIELS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hillcrest Memorial Center

Donna Marie Daniels, age 66, died on Nov. 4, 2010, in Kennewick, WA. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 25, 1944, to parents Horace and Mary Cook. She leaves behind four children, Joseph, Jervase, Jerome and William Daniels; granddaughter, LaVosha, whom she raised since birth; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Donna was a genuine lady, with a heart made of gold. She brought joy to all those she came in contact with.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 4100 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.HillcrestMemorialCenter.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved