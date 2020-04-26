Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Murray. View Sign Service Information Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center 287 SW Washington St Dallas , OR 97338 Send Flowers Obituary

DONNA LAVERNE MURRAY 12/9/21 - 4/8/20 The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center Donna suddenly passed due to an undiagnosed intestinal issue. Born in Rouse, Colorado, Donna moved to Oregon as a young child. She and her family settled in the Willamette Valley, moving between Falls City and Willamina. She attended grade school and part of high school in Falls City. Donna met her husband George Murray while working as a waitress on the Oregon coast. They were married in April 25, 1943. Donna maintained the home for her husband and children as they moved quite a bit between California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington following his work in the Pipe Fitting trades. Donna was always ready for that next adventure. She always made sure wherever they were everyone had a warm and comfortable home to live in or to visit. Donna was known for her sharp wit, her way of cutting right to the truth and always having time for a confidential talk. Donna will be missed by so many, as she had many friends young and old, they kept her vibrant and sharp. As she was the youngest of her family, she was the last surviving of her immediate family but, leaves behind 2 adult children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, as well as all the many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who adored her. Preceding her in death, her husband George Murray Jr, their sons Shane Murray and Michael Murray. To say she will be missed is an understatement. We can only cling to our memories and carry on as she would want us to. Due to the current Covid-19 issue, a celebration of life will be announced later this summer. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.

