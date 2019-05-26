DONNA TEMPLIN BUECHLER Einan's at Sunset Donna Templin Buechler, 82, of Richland WA, died May 18, 2019. Donna was born July 4th, 1936 in Billings, MT to Ralph and Lucille Templin. She lived in Bridger, MT until she married Joe Buechler in 1957. Together, with their two daughters, they made their homes in Billings, Rapelji, Big Timber, and Colville before finally settling in Richland, WA after retirement. Mom earned her degree in accounting in the early 1980s. She then worked at Mount Carmel Hospital until retirement. After they moved to Richland, mom became a Master Gardener with WSU Extension Office. Mom is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother, Dick Templin. She is survived by her daughters, Joni Aalgaard (Barry), Pasco and Tacine Schuyler (Richard), Richland, her sister Pat Jurkovich, Red Lodge, MT, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, May 30th at 2:00 pm at Events at Sunset, 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland, WA. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Red Lodge, Mt Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019