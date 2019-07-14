DORIS ANGELL (FLUHARTY) 7-12-1931 to 7-11-2019 Einan's at Sunset An angel found her way home. Mom was born in Levan, Utah, the second child of Sanford and Hazel Angell and the sister to Jack, Dalene, Vala, Basil, Sandra, Allen, and Dennis. She came from a family of musicians and played many different instruments --- her favorite being the mandolin. She also loved to sing. She was deeply devoted to her parents and siblings --- her father referred to her as his yellow rose. Doris married Verl Fluharty in 1950 and had seven children: Doug Fluharty (Deb), Laurie Lamb (Steve), Connie Carpenter (Dave), Verland Fluharty (Shonna), Kay Blank (Blaine), Tina McClure (Doug), and Sandy Beus (Kyle). Mom and Dad settled and farmed in North Pasco, Block 15 in 1955 --- the last of the true homesteaders. She was cherished by many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Mom radiated unconditional love and comfort. She was an active member of the Bahá'í Faith of the Tri-Cities for many years. She has been laid to rest at Sunset Gardens in Richland, Washington. A special thank you to all those of the Brookdale Meadow Springs community and Heartlinks Hospice. O my God, create in me a pure heart. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 14, 2019