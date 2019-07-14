Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris A. Angell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DORIS ANGELL (FLUHARTY) 7-12-1931 to 7-11-2019 Einan's at Sunset An angel found her way home. Mom was born in Levan, Utah, the second child of Sanford and Hazel Angell and the sister to Jack, Dalene, Vala, Basil, Sandra, Allen, and Dennis. She came from a family of musicians and played many different instruments --- her favorite being the mandolin. She also loved to sing. She was deeply devoted to her parents and siblings --- her father referred to her as his yellow rose. Doris married Verl Fluharty in 1950 and had seven children: Doug Fluharty (Deb), Laurie Lamb (Steve), Connie Carpenter (Dave), Verland Fluharty (Shonna), Kay Blank (Blaine), Tina McClure (Doug), and Sandy Beus (Kyle). Mom and Dad settled and farmed in North Pasco, Block 15 in 1955 --- the last of the true homesteaders. She was cherished by many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Mom radiated unconditional love and comfort. She was an active member of the Bahá'í Faith of the Tri-Cities for many years. She has been laid to rest at Sunset Gardens in Richland, Washington. A special thank you to all those of the Brookdale Meadow Springs community and Heartlinks Hospice. O my God, create in me a pure heart. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

DORIS ANGELL (FLUHARTY) 7-12-1931 to 7-11-2019 Einan's at Sunset An angel found her way home. Mom was born in Levan, Utah, the second child of Sanford and Hazel Angell and the sister to Jack, Dalene, Vala, Basil, Sandra, Allen, and Dennis. She came from a family of musicians and played many different instruments --- her favorite being the mandolin. She also loved to sing. She was deeply devoted to her parents and siblings --- her father referred to her as his yellow rose. Doris married Verl Fluharty in 1950 and had seven children: Doug Fluharty (Deb), Laurie Lamb (Steve), Connie Carpenter (Dave), Verland Fluharty (Shonna), Kay Blank (Blaine), Tina McClure (Doug), and Sandy Beus (Kyle). Mom and Dad settled and farmed in North Pasco, Block 15 in 1955 --- the last of the true homesteaders. She was cherished by many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Mom radiated unconditional love and comfort. She was an active member of the Bahá'í Faith of the Tri-Cities for many years. She has been laid to rest at Sunset Gardens in Richland, Washington. A special thank you to all those of the Brookdale Meadow Springs community and Heartlinks Hospice. O my God, create in me a pure heart. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close