DORIS CAROLINE CARLSON JOHNSON Doris Caroline Carlson Johnson passed away peacefully in her home in Benton City, Washington on Wednesday July 17, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1929 in Clagstone, Idaho, to David and Anna Carlson. Doris married her high school sweetheart William Johnson on January 11, 1948 and they remained married until his death in 2011. Doris is survived by sons Phillip Johnson and Michael Johnson. Her oldest child, daughter Carolyn Curtis preceded her in death in 2017. Doris had two sisters, Marie Carlson Lincoln and Martha Carlson Lightel. Marie is survived by Rex Lincoln and Martha is survived by Nancy Lightel Williamson and David Lightel. Doris will be interred next to her late husband on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River, Idaho. A graveside service is planned for 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited to attend. Following the service, a catered luncheon will be held at the Elk River Community Center.

