DORIS PAULL LEWIS 1914-2019 Doris Paull Lewis passed away on Friday, October 18 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA at the age of 105. She left us in the loving embrace of family. Doris was interred in Sunset Memorial Gardens, on October 21. We are planning a memorial next year. Doris was born in Duluth, MN on April 10, 1914 to Nathan "Mike" and Minnie Polinsky. At the age of seven, she was orphaned, along with her nine year old brother, Bill. Doris went to her aunt Rose Bloom in Hibbing. After a year, she moved in with her great-aunt, Rose Levant, in Eveleth. These towns were among a group of many small towns on the "Iron Range" in Minnesota where iron ore was mined. She became a part of the greater family, graduated from Eveleth High School, went to Eveleth Junior College, but did not graduate. A bright student, her teachers urged her to continue her studies, but she didn't want to burden her family. She worked for her second-cousin, Morris Greenberg, in his law office, taking care of secretarial and other responsibilities. She also worked for the Eveleth Savings & Loan. She loved to type and when things were slow, she would retype articles. After Rose Levant died, she made her way to Minneapolis, where she held several jobs, working continuously through the Great Depression. Around 1934, at Morris' wedding, she met Walt Lewis, the bride's brother. Walt was smitten, however Doris wasn't about to marry someone without a stable job. After he mustered out of the Army Air Corps in 1943 to work as a patrol photographer at Hanford, they became engaged, and married in December 1944. Shortly after, she went to work for DuPont, then General Electric, then Battelle, finally working in the personnel office as an executive secretary for Ernie Galbraith. After retiring in 1979, she filled-in for Battelle, working for the top brass, including Bill Wiley. She continued working into her early '80s. In 1950, she and Walt were founding members of the Richland Jewish Congregation, which became Congregation Beth Sholom. She was the last living founder. She made many fast and longtime friends in the congregation and the sisterhood, in particular, and was an active member well into her late 90s. After ten years without children, she and Walt figured they wouldn't have any, but surprise! In 1955, they welcomed their son, Jerry, just eight days after she turned 41. Then in 1958, Miriam was born. Doris loved to travel and took trips to Europe, Russia, Turkey, Greece, and Israel, at least. She traveled with Walt and friends, and in later years with Paula Garland. She spent a number of winters in Palm Springs with Paula, Rhoda Berg, and Norma Blazewitz. She volunteered for Allied Arts and Richland Public Library, among others. She'd been to nearly every Art in the Park show. After nearly 50 years, she moved from her house on Davison into Riverton (now Bonaventure) at 99 1/2 . Coincidentally, one of her frequent table-mates at dinner was also born in Duluth and raised in Buhl, about 16 miles from Eveleth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt. She is survived by her son Jerry and daughter Miriam and their spouses, Masae Lewis and Douglas Mandell and her grand-children, Sam and Sarah Lewis and Pan Mandell. She is also survived by many touched by her love, kindness and generous spirit, locally and afar. Donations in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Sholom, PO Box 761, Richland 99352

