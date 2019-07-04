Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"NANA" DOROTHEA EVELYN RATCHFORD "Nana" Dorothea Evelyn Ratchford of Kennewick, 88, hopped aboard the honeymoon train to Heaven on May 30th, 2019 to be with the love of her life; "Big" Wayne Ratchford with whom she spent 70 happily wedded years. Born 12/31/1930 in Sasakwa, Oklahoma, she was married in 1947 and moved to Kenne- wick in 1949. She is preceded in death by; mother, father, 2 sisters, husband Wayne, and daughter Vicki (Bill). She is survived by; Sister in law, Billie (Don), children; Marilyn (Larry), Jodi (Lyle), Bruce (Lorrie), 8 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her close family friends, Tom (&family) and Wendi (&family). Evelyn loved her family well. First and above all else, Evelyn was a mother in the truest sense of the word and had an unconditional love for her children. In addition, she treated her grandkids, great grandkids, their friends and family, the neighbor up the street and everyone she would meet like she was their mother. Just call her "Nana"! Her home always catered to the family and every toy you could imagine for a child. Evelyn loved all of her "kids". If you were visiting for any reason or especially for a holiday gathering, she would be found in the kitchen cooking up everyones favorite meals, with a little southern flair of course. There wasn't anything that couldn't be cooked in bacon grease as far as she was concerned. She was always happy when company came calling. You never had to worry about intruding be-cause she always had two fridges full of your favorite food. If you even tried to ask to help with the food, she would tell you "No! And you just relax." She just wanted everyone together. When it was time to leave, the first thing she would always say was "When are you coming back?" Evelyn was always supportive of whatever you chose to do. This is what made her the best wife. She was supportive of her husband in all of his creative endeavors, helping him with the finishing touches on many of his projects, and even helping him remember the lyrics to the many songs he wrote for his band. She wouldn't even bat an eye at having his band mates over past 2am and would make them a hearty breakfast! Evelyn was devoted to Wayne and cared for him with all her heart. He was truly the love of her life. Evelyn was many things to many people, and she loved each and everyone of them. She was everyone's Nana. At Evelyn's request, there will be no service.

"NANA" DOROTHEA EVELYN RATCHFORD "Nana" Dorothea Evelyn Ratchford of Kennewick, 88, hopped aboard the honeymoon train to Heaven on May 30th, 2019 to be with the love of her life; "Big" Wayne Ratchford with whom she spent 70 happily wedded years. Born 12/31/1930 in Sasakwa, Oklahoma, she was married in 1947 and moved to Kenne- wick in 1949. She is preceded in death by; mother, father, 2 sisters, husband Wayne, and daughter Vicki (Bill). She is survived by; Sister in law, Billie (Don), children; Marilyn (Larry), Jodi (Lyle), Bruce (Lorrie), 8 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her close family friends, Tom (&family) and Wendi (&family). Evelyn loved her family well. First and above all else, Evelyn was a mother in the truest sense of the word and had an unconditional love for her children. In addition, she treated her grandkids, great grandkids, their friends and family, the neighbor up the street and everyone she would meet like she was their mother. Just call her "Nana"! Her home always catered to the family and every toy you could imagine for a child. Evelyn loved all of her "kids". If you were visiting for any reason or especially for a holiday gathering, she would be found in the kitchen cooking up everyones favorite meals, with a little southern flair of course. There wasn't anything that couldn't be cooked in bacon grease as far as she was concerned. She was always happy when company came calling. You never had to worry about intruding be-cause she always had two fridges full of your favorite food. If you even tried to ask to help with the food, she would tell you "No! And you just relax." She just wanted everyone together. When it was time to leave, the first thing she would always say was "When are you coming back?" Evelyn was always supportive of whatever you chose to do. This is what made her the best wife. She was supportive of her husband in all of his creative endeavors, helping him with the finishing touches on many of his projects, and even helping him remember the lyrics to the many songs he wrote for his band. She wouldn't even bat an eye at having his band mates over past 2am and would make them a hearty breakfast! Evelyn was devoted to Wayne and cared for him with all her heart. He was truly the love of her life. Evelyn was many things to many people, and she loved each and everyone of them. She was everyone's Nana. At Evelyn's request, there will be no service. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close