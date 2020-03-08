Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Allen. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY ALLAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Dorothy Allan was born January 9, 1937 in Arlington, MA to John and Jennie Allan. Graduated from Saugus High School in 1954 and went on to work for New England Telephone company where she excelled in her job, receiving an award for superior contributions to the law enforcement responsibilities of the United States Secret Service. She retired in 1989. Jean moved to Kennewick, WA in 2009 to be close to her family. She enjoyed travelling with her friends and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Jean finished her journey on earth on 2/22/2020 and began an endless eternity with the One she loved and served. Jean was forever grateful that in youth she came to know her Heavenly Father and benefited from His guidance throughout her life. Jean was one who gave of herself, being kind, helpful, compassionate and a loyal friend. She will be missed by all who were touched by her life. She is survived by Brother George Allan (Elvira) Niece Charmaine Bender (Cody) Kennewick, WA; Nephews Greg Allan (Christy) W Richland, WA Brian Allan (Niki) Lake Stevens, WA, Eric Allan Kennewick, WA; multiple great Nieces and Nephews Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick, Washington.

