Dorothy C. Graesser

April 28, 1923 - August 29, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Our Mother left this mortal existence Aug. 29, 2020 at home in Kennewick surrounded by loving family. As she kissed each good-bye she passed peaceably into the embrace of loved ones beyond the veil. Dorothy was born in Buffalo, New York on April 28,1923 to Henry and Susan Gifford. She graduated as Senior class Vice-President. An athlete, she captained most girls team sports, excelling in swimming and tennis. She married William Graesser in 1942 before he left to fight in WWII. When he returned they started their family of five children, their greatest joy. They embraced the gospel of our Savior, Jesus Christ in joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, sealing their marriage for time and eternity in the Seattle temple, giving us a true spiritual anchor. She is preceeded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Elizabeth and Robert and great grand-children Kate Jensen and Cody Larson. She is survived by daughters Deborah (Michael) Anglesey, Barbara Randolph, Jacqueline (Terry) Lindblom, and sons David (Marsha) Graesser and William Graesser. Her legacy continues in 11 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 36 great grand-children and 5 great-great grandchildren. Her loving spirit, her ready smile, her giving nature touched all who knew her. She blessed us with gifts of love, forgiveness and gratitude; opening our eyes to the beauties of our earth. She taught us to love flowers as we gathered bouquets in our little hands, swimming in Lake Ontario, sitting still to watch the sunset, roasting marshmallows around a campfire, the flames lighting our ring of sun-kissed faces. She loved us profoundly, we will miss her so much and take comfort we will be together again for families and love are everything. To honor her please touch a life today with kindness. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at Einan's at Sunset, 915 Bypass Hwy., Richland, Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, 9:00am.





