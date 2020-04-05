Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Driver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY DRIVER Dorothy Elizabeth (Martin) Driver (Dottie) passed away at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Washington, with family surrounding her, on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1925 to Ralph and Minnie (O'Neil) Martin in West Hartford, Connecticut. She was the fourth of four children. Dottie graduated from William H. Hall High School in Windsor, Connecticut in 1944, with the honor of "Most Athletic." She, then, went on to Green Mountain (All Girls) Community College in Vermont, earning honor as Winter Snow Queen, Captain of the Ice Hockey team, and a contract offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates Women's Softball team. Choosing to continue her education, Dottie graduated from Kansas University in 1948, with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy. She began her career in 1949, as the first, registered Physical Therapist at Kadlec Methodist Hospital, in Richland. Her career included serving in hospital, home health, and with Richland School District in the Special Services Department. An advocate for Special Education, she initiated high quality programs at RSD, including therapeutic horseback riding and swimming at the Richland YMCA. While studying at Kansas University, Dottie met her college sweetheart, Garth Edward Driver, and they were married at St. Augustine Church in Spokane, WA, in 1949. The couple moved to Tri-Cities, WA, living some time in Richland, and making their final home along the river in what was considered at the time "rural" Pasco. Together, Dottie and Garth enjoyed international travel, especially to Battelle/Frankfurt; as well as, visits to Paris, London, Australia, Norway, New York and Connecticut. They enjoyed couples league bowling at Atomic Lanes, party bridge with the same club for 50 years, Sun Willows ladies golf club, CBRC tennis lessons with Rob, bicycling ("50 miles on her 50th birthday"), and volunteer service to the Chiawana Parks Advisory Board. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Garth, her parents, Ralph and Minnie Martin, brothers Allyn and Edward Martin, sister, Louise (Martin) Martin, and great-grandsons, baby Holm and Alex Clarke. She is survived by 5 children: Chandra Tebay, Sue Pockrandt (Mark), Devi Tate (Warren), Mike Driver (Nancy), and Mary Holm (Jerry); grandchildren: Beth, Jennifer, Andrea, Christy, Sean, Kimberly, Christopher, Melanie, Samuel, Erin, Matthew, Kathleen, Lynn; and great-grandchildren: Cameron, Annali, William, Soren, Ryan, Kaylee, Jacob, Penelope, River, Lily, Olivia, Jace, Max, Isabelle, Jordan, and Myla. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, Pasco, June 19, 2:00pm. Celebration of Life will follow the afternoon of June 20.

