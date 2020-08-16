Dorothy Hallman

DOROTHY IRENE HALLMAN Einan's at Sunset Richland, WA Dorothy Irene Hallman, 85 of Pasco, WA passed away on August 4, 2020. Dorothy was born in Ellensburg, WA on August 17, 1934. Though born in Ellensburg, she was raised in Othello, WA and graduates from Othello High School in 1952. She was a member of C3 Tri-Cities in Richland, WA for 20 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Emma Schumacher; brother, Frank Schumacher and her sister, Donna Heidelberg. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Clancy Hallman; brother, Robert and Marilyn Schumacher; her children: son, Ken Hallman; son, Rick Hallman; her daughter, Kristy and Glenn Collins and daughter Renee and Ed Salko; 14 grandchildren: Josh, Jenny, Morgan, Megan, Kysha, Kennedy, Aubree, Mandy, Cheylynne, Sara, Joey, Austin, David, and Nikki. Dorothy is also survived by her 17 great-grandchildren. She had many extended family members that she loved dearly and also her lifelong friend Joyce Williams. Dorothy met the love of her life Clancy Hallman in Othello, WA. In 1953 they married on October 31st. From this marriage they had 4 children and had a wonderful life of 66 years together. She loved to travel, and moved 19 times throughout their marriage including Guam and Panama. She made each place a loving home. In 1980 they owned and operated the Hallman's Westside Market in Grandview, WA. Dorothy was a generous, caring, loving person who loved her family, never complained or had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a HUGE fan of the Mariners and Seahawks. She enjoyed wintering in Arizona because of the Spring Training games. She was an above average bowler and won many state and national tournaments. She volunteered with Clancy as his Co-Pilot delivering Meals on Wheels for 10 years in Pasco. In her final days she was surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy is now resting peacefully in God's arms. We have been truly blessed with her love and support. A Special Thank You to Rosetta Memory Care facility in Pasco for their love and care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at her Church. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
