DOROTHY HELEN ST. JOHN Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Dorothy Helen St. John, 84, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Pasco where she resided when she passed. Dorothy was born in Steele, North Dakota on February 9, 1935 to Ester and Emil Sackman. Dorothy learned the value of hard work on her parent's farm. She eventual ly came to the Tri-Cities as a young girl, where she attended John Ball Elementary School. Further, she attended Carmichael Jr. High as one of the first 9th graders. Later, she attended Columbia High School in Richland. In 1953, she ran for Miss Richland while working at Kaiser Engineering. Funny enough, she didn't come in first place because she didn't sell enough Water Follies Tickets, during which time is how the contest was won. Dorothy married her first husband, Jim Ragsdale, in 1955. They had three children together, (Jimmy, Danny, and Julie Ragsdale.) They shared many years before they divorced. Soon after, she met Keith R. St. John and they married. They had two children together, (Angela St. John-Garcia and Elizabeth St. John.) Even though they later divorced, they remained friends through the years. They shared a unique bond where the family would always spend many of the holidays and special occasions together. Eventually living only 7 houses a part in a townhouse community. Dorothy worked for the Department of Social and Health Services for 29 years as a social worker. She was a very strong woman who did all she could for her family. She loved being with her grandchildren and was instrumental in raising her youngest grandchild, which brought her so much joy! Dorothy was a generous soul. She died while still helping and serving others in need and for that, she will never be forgotten. She loved to travel as well. She recently got back from traveling to Mexico with her daughter, Angela (Angie), her brother, Gary, and sister-in-law, Shannon. Dorothy loved adventure and will be greatly missed by her countless friends and family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Jimmy Ragsdale, Danny Ragsdale, Julie Ragsdale, Angela St. John-Garcia, and Elizabeth St. John. She is also survived by her brother, (Gary Sackman) Shannon. She has 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00pm at Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 W. Court St. Pasco, Wa. A reception to follow at the Moose Lodge #482, 2617 W. Sylvester St. Pasco, Wa.

1608 West Court Street

Pasco , WA 99301

