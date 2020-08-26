Dorothy Humbyrd

DOROTHY JEAN HUMBYRD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Dorothy Jean Humbyrd passed away on February 5, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. She was born September 11, 1934 in Hudson, CO to Lennert and Eva Hofferber. Dorothy is survived by daughters; Sandy (Tony) Hallman, Linda Hymbyrd and Judy Nelson. Five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother; Lenny (Karen) Hofferber. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; Leon Hymbyrd. Son; Steven Humbyrd. Daughter; Cathy White. Grandsons; Aaron Sappenfield and Robbie Hallman. Parents; Lennert and Eva Hofferber. Sisters; Velma Hollingerger and Shirley McHugh. Son in law; Darry Nelson. In 1950, Lennert and Eva Hofferber packed up their family and moved to Union Gap, WA where they owned and operated the Evergreen Motel. Two years later they moved to an orchard in Yakima and made farming a way of life for many years. It was here that Dorothy met Leon Hyumbyrd; they were married on December 4, 1953. Soon after they moved to the Tri-Cities and purchased a home in Kennewick where they raised their5 kids; Cathy, Sandi, Steven, Linda and Judy and lived out their lives in the same home. Dorothy worked for many years for Jim Lahtinen Buick, only leaving when the family run business was sold. She worked for different accounting firms and lastly for Ennis Fine Furniture where she retired in 2004. She took with her many lasting friendships from all of her places of employment. Dorothy enjoyed hosting dinners, get togethers, holidays and any other reason to have people over for food and drinks. She loved having her family and friends close. She enjoyed yardsaling and trips to the casino. For many years, Dorothy and her closest friends took yearly "girl's trips" to spots like Hawaii, New Orleans, Nashville and others, along with a couple of cruises thrown in the mix. She was an avid camper over the years, taking countless trips with her family and many close friends. She enjoyed gardening, and was definitely talented; at one point having a rose garden that was the envy of the neighborhood. Dorothy held a special place in the hearts of many, and will be deeply missed. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.