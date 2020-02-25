Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean (Gabel) Magnus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY JEAN (GABEL) MAGNUS Dorothy passed away peacefully from cancer on Valentine's Day with her family by her side. She was deeply loved and left a huge hole in all our hearts. Born January 30th, 1936 in Laurel Montana to Paul Frank Gabel and Clara Louise Westphal. Growing up on the Southside, she loved her dog Teddy, attended Laurel Jr & Sr High School, captain of gymnastic team and met her future husband Martin Magnus. Upon graduation, married June 25th, 1955. She worked at Billings State Bank for two years. On April 8th 1957, son Guy Martin Magnus was born at Deaconess Hospital. Martin was hired by Northern Pacific Railroad as machinist apprentice and transferred to St Paul, MN for eight months. Dorothy worked at Montgomery Wards during Christmas. Then moved to Livingston, MT March 1958. On October 21st 1958, daughter Roxanne Lee Magnus was born. Dorothy was a great stay at home mom involved in all activities. She enjoyed camping at Yellowstone Park and playing sports. She loved softball, bowling, volleyball, ice skating, horseshoes and card games especially Bridge. Martin transferred to Helen MT, August 1968 then to Pasco WA March 1969 where they lived for 51 years, built a new home and loved traveling. While at New York's Rockefeller Center, she appeared on TV Game Show "Eye Guess" where she won prizes including a trip to Puerto Rico. They also traveled to Europe to visit their daughter Roxanne. Dorothy worked at Tri-City Radiology for 18 years. She loved her animals, Patches the Canadian goose, Big Mac the Cow, Jonathon the Seagull, Big Labs Astro & Missy and countless kitties. Season ticket supporters to Pasco High Football & Basketball, playing Bunco and going to Red Lion with her Birthday group. Dorothy is survived by her husband Martin, brother Paul Jr, son Guy & (wife) Anna, daughter Roxanne, Grandchildren Nathan & (wife) Daniele, Mathew & (wife) Lauren, Lauren & (husband) Andrew; Great Grandchildren Kaya, Nadia, Levi & Samuel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 29th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at 6012 W Park St, Pasco. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to: Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland WA 99352

DOROTHY JEAN (GABEL) MAGNUS Dorothy passed away peacefully from cancer on Valentine's Day with her family by her side. She was deeply loved and left a huge hole in all our hearts. Born January 30th, 1936 in Laurel Montana to Paul Frank Gabel and Clara Louise Westphal. Growing up on the Southside, she loved her dog Teddy, attended Laurel Jr & Sr High School, captain of gymnastic team and met her future husband Martin Magnus. Upon graduation, married June 25th, 1955. She worked at Billings State Bank for two years. On April 8th 1957, son Guy Martin Magnus was born at Deaconess Hospital. Martin was hired by Northern Pacific Railroad as machinist apprentice and transferred to St Paul, MN for eight months. Dorothy worked at Montgomery Wards during Christmas. Then moved to Livingston, MT March 1958. On October 21st 1958, daughter Roxanne Lee Magnus was born. Dorothy was a great stay at home mom involved in all activities. She enjoyed camping at Yellowstone Park and playing sports. She loved softball, bowling, volleyball, ice skating, horseshoes and card games especially Bridge. Martin transferred to Helen MT, August 1968 then to Pasco WA March 1969 where they lived for 51 years, built a new home and loved traveling. While at New York's Rockefeller Center, she appeared on TV Game Show "Eye Guess" where she won prizes including a trip to Puerto Rico. They also traveled to Europe to visit their daughter Roxanne. Dorothy worked at Tri-City Radiology for 18 years. She loved her animals, Patches the Canadian goose, Big Mac the Cow, Jonathon the Seagull, Big Labs Astro & Missy and countless kitties. Season ticket supporters to Pasco High Football & Basketball, playing Bunco and going to Red Lion with her Birthday group. Dorothy is survived by her husband Martin, brother Paul Jr, son Guy & (wife) Anna, daughter Roxanne, Grandchildren Nathan & (wife) Daniele, Mathew & (wife) Lauren, Lauren & (husband) Andrew; Great Grandchildren Kaya, Nadia, Levi & Samuel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 29th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at 6012 W Park St, Pasco. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to: Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland WA 99352 Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close