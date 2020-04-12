Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Korstad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY CHARLOTTE KORSTAD April 9, 1920 - April 5, 2020 Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Dorothy Charlotte Korstad, 99, went home to be with her Lord in heaven on April 5 th . Born in Benson, Minnesota, Dorothy grew up in Minnesota and graduated from Bemidji High School. She attended Bemidji State College for two years and taught school in a one room school house in Minnesota. She met William Korstad in Minnesota and they married on July 6, 1941. They moved to Longview, Washington and eventually purchased a farm in Mabton, Washington in 1947. Dorothy was very busy on the farm, raising young children, growing and preparing food, sewing and being a homemaker. Dorothy attended Central Washington University in 1960 and 1961 to finish her four year degree in education. She would commute home on the weekends. In 1962 she started teaching in the Mabton School District and taught third grade for twenty years, retiring in 1982. She also served on the Mabton School Board, a leader in the 4-H club and a Sunday school teacher. As an educator, she made a difference in many children's lives and was a role model to many throughout the Yakima valley. Dorothy and William had a 50 th wedding anniversary celebration in 1991 with their many friends and relatives. They made several trips in retirement including trips to Hawaii and Norway to visit relatives. Dorothy and William were long time members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grandview, Washington. William died in 1992. Dorothy moved from the farm to the Tri-Cities in 2007 when she could no longer drive. Dorothy was a wonderful mother to her children and a great grandmother to her grandchildren. Her children are grateful to her and William for being such good parents. Dorothy was a Christian and always tried to do the right thing and to love others. She had a great life always living on a farm until her later years. The farm life provided outdoor activities, a garden, lots of animals, and exciting experiences. Christmas on the farm was a very special occasion for the whole family. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Anne Stottlemyre, son Bill Korstad (Donna), son Paul Korstad and daughter Jennine Lenseigne (Donald). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband William Korstad, daughter Carolyn Goodwin, son-in-law Gary Goodwin, son-in law Keith Stottlemyre, daughter-in-law Elaine Korstad, grandson Eric Korstad, her mother and father and ten brothers and sisters. Due to current circumstances there will be a private burial. In remembrance of Dorothy, her wish was that donations be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1006 West 3rd, Grandview, Wa. 98930. Those wishing to sign Dorothy's online memorial book may do so at

