DOROTHY L. NIBLETT Hillcrest Memorial Center Dorothy L. Niblett went to be with Jesus April 11, 2019. Dottie was born December 15, 1934 in Hosston, Louisiana to Earnest and Ella Claborn. Two older siblings passed in infancy and Dottie was the oldest of five sisters. She is preceded in death by three sisters Nona, Mary, Patsy; two brothers Elmer and James; one son Earnie; and one grandson William. Dottie is survived by her younger sister Aline; children Jerry, Lou, Patty and Jim; 23 grandchildren; plus many more great and great-great-grandchildren. Dottie worked in many jobs such as a cook, waitress, grocery checker, and care provider. She enjoyed traveling with her family. Dottie's hobbies were crocheting, knitting, sewing, and dancing with friends. She liked to jitterbug! Public viewing will be April 26, 2019 4:00-7:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Harvest Heights Assembly of God, 137205 Locust Grove Road, Kennewick, WA 99338. For online condolences, please visit

9353 W. Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick , WA 99336

