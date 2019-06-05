Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY M. SOBOTKA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY M. SOBOTKA Einan's at Sunset Dorothy M. Sobotka, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 27, 2019. Dorothy was born November 8, 1925 in Seward, Nebraska to Karl and Emily Greiner. She met the love of her life when she was four and Duane was six, playing under their moth- ers' quilting table. She graduated from Seward high School in 1943 then attended the Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1946. Dorothy joined the nurse cadet program during World War II but did not serve due to the end of the war. She married Duane Sobotka September 14, 1947. They lived in Aberdeen, Maryland where she worked as a nurse for 2 years then, moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1949 where their two daughters Joette and Judy were born. In 1952 they moved to the Tri-Cities when Duane was hired by GE at the Hanford Nuclear site. They had three more children, Jeff, Jon, and Jill. During her 40 years as a registered nurse she worked at Kennewick General Hospital then the Richland Clinic for Dr. M. Peterson and several other doctors. In 1975 she went to work for HEHF, retiring in 1986. After retirement she and Duane spent many years traveling in their motorhome. They also traveled for a few months through Europe and Africa as well as enjoying many winters in Florence, Arizona. Dorothy and Duane were very dedicated to their family, spending a great deal of their time actively involved with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was an excellent seamstress and cook. There was always homemade bread, cookies, and pies in the home. She lovingly cooked delicious meals for most holidays and family gatherings. Dorothy was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Lydia Guild for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Helen and Harriet, and their husbands, Donald and Shelton, her daughter Jill Hillmer, great granddaughter Ameliah, and two years ago, by her loving devoted husband of 69 1/2 years, Duane. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Joette Sheeley, Judy Drinkwalter (Robert) Jeff Sobotka (Ramona) and Dr. Jon Sobotka (Roberta), 9 grandchildren; John, Lisa, Lori, Jennifer, Matthew, Clare, Nina, Elise, and Alec, 12 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Marie Braun of Lincoln, Nebraska and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church 520 Thayer Dr., Richland at 12:30. A luncheon will be served at 11 am preceding the service. Private family internment will follow the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, the , and Chaplaincy Hospice. The family would like to thank Dr. Zuroske and his staff, Dr. Ayee and her staff, Dorothy's caregivers over the last two years, the late Coleen Loboto , Lynn, Chat, Misti, Diane, Visiting Angels, Homecare Solutions, the staff at Prestige Assisted Living Facility, and Chaplaincy Hospice, for the expert and loving care they gave Dorothy. We love you, mom, grandma and great grandma. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

