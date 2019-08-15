Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY MAE CHITWOOD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY MAE CHITWOOD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Dorothy Mae Chitwood (mom), 93, returned to the Angels on August 13, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1925 in Lubbock, Texas where she lived for several years before moving to Bakersfield, California. It was in Bakersfield where she met and married Wallace (Wally) Russell Chitwood on March 4, 1946. Together they raised two daughters, Judith Fisher (Chitwood) and Cynthia Chitwood. Mom went on to be a waitress, a realtor, and briefly operated an in-home daycare where she was able to care for and nurture young children, one of her many passions. One of her proudest moments was when she returned to school and completed her high school education and received her diploma. Mom and dad enjoyed and competed in ballroom dancing where they received many awards. They also enjoyed traveling including a three month trip throughout the United States. One of mom's favorite trips was to Hawaii where she met Don Ho. She had a passion for music, most notably, Frank Sinatra, and was an avid L.A. Dodgers fan. She also enjoyed singing, needlepoint, and a love for animals, especially poodles. Mom was very active with her church in Bakersfield. She enjoyed organizing the church library, and volunteering for other church projects. After Judi moved to Washington, the rest of the family wasn't far behind making the great migration north. It was here that mom found her purpose as the heart of the family. The coffee was always on and there were cookies in the drawer. Mom and dad's generosity knew no bounds. Mom's dinner table always had enough room for anyone whether you were hungry or just needed to talk, there was always an open seat. Mom's love for tradition will leave a lasting impression on our hearts and those that loved her and a legacy for future generations. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wally Chitwood, parents James and Lizzie Pounds, sisters Effie and Jesse Pounds, and brothers Jimmy Pounds Jr., and Douglas Pounds. Dorothy is survived by her children Judi and (Jerry) Fisher, and Cindi Chitwood) and (Brad Kerr), grandchild Jessica and (Michael) Evarts, great grandchildren Adelynn Evarts, Annilea Evarts, and Michael Evarts Iii, and an extended family including nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The viewing and funeral service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

