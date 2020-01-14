DOROTHY STEPHENS Dorothy "Rustie" Bishop Stephens, aged 96 of Richland, WA, passed away January 3, 2020. She was born July 19, 1923 In El Dorado, Arkansas to Alice Stephens Plemons. She is survived by daughters Mary Anderson of Kennewick and Jean Ryckman of Pasco, Grandchildren David Anderson (Cammy), Sue House (Jim), George Anderson (Kellie), Larry Anderson (Tennille), Ben Harp (Kim) and Brian Harp (Sue), as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family moved to the Tri-Cities in 1953 where Dorothy became active in Richland Players. She moved to Seattle in 1964 to attend business college. Upon completion of her studies she accepted a position in the Procurement Department of the US Regional Post Office. In the early 1970's "Rustie" was co-host and producer of the Generation Bridge television talk show. In 1975 she returned to government work as an expeditor for GSA, retiring and returning to the Tri-Cities in 1980. Upon her return, Dorothy became active in the Democratic party, Senior Citizen activities, Red Hats, , dancing, gardening, and golf. She was an avid reader, a published author and a water colorist Her first art show occurred at 92 years of age. At Dorothy's request there will be no services.

