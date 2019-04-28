Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY VAN TUYL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY VAN TUYL 5/13/26 04/21/19 Dorothy Van Tuyl, age 92, of Richland completed her final Lenten journey and passed from this life on Easter Sunday morning, April 21st, 2019. Dorothy, or "Dottie" as she was known to her friends, was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on May 13, 1926. Dottie spent her childhood years growing up in Huntington, Connecticut and graduated from the Bridgeport School of Nursing in 1947 before moving west to seek her adventure. Dottie ultimately settled in Richland, Washington in 1949 to work as a registered nurse. Dorothy met Harold Van Tuyl at the Catholic youth group at Christ the King parish, and they were married in 1952. Dorothy was very involved at Christ the King Catholic Church, through the years serving as youth group president, working on the altar society, and joining with Harold as a bible study leader. A devoted wife and mother, Dottie took great pride in raising her four sons. She was very active in all sorts of outdoor activities including fishing, camping, gardening and golf. Dottie particularly enjoyed her many summer fishing trips to Alaska, visiting the beauty of Hawaii, and trips back to her native Connecticut. Dottie continued to work as a part-time RN while raising her boys. When the boys had grown she also began her own wholesale African Violet business, "Dot's Violets" which she ran for many years out of the basement of her home. She remained very active in the ladies golf leagues at Sham-Na-Pum, Meadow Springs and Horn Rapids. Dottie is survived by sons Peter (Karen) of Captain Cook, Hawaii, Mark (Sharon) of Boise, Idaho, and David (Stephanie) of Anchorage, Alaska. She also has seven grand-children and four great grandchildren. Dottie was preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 63 years, and her son James of Leavenworth, Washington, and one great grandson Corbyn James. A visitation will take place at Einan's at Sunset Chapel at 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland, WA 99353 on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019, 6-8:30pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland, WA 99354, on Wednesday May 1st, 2019 at 11:00 am with Monsignor Thomas Champoux as celebrant. The Mass will be followed by a reception at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by Dorothy's committal service at 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to The Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm, 600 Woods Rd, Germantown, NY 12526, in care of Mother Mark Louis O. Carm. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

