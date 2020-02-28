Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Rickards. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DOUG RICKARDS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Doug Rickards, age 50, of Kennewick, Washington, died February 25th, 2020. Doug was born June 17, 1969, in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Pasco High School in Pasco, Washington. Doug was a dedicated employee of Costco for 25 years, and while he had his pilot's license and loved to play pool and darts, fly RC planes, and spend time with family, it was in 2005 that Doug found the true love of his life, Dotty. Dotty in turn introduced him to the other passions of his life: riding their Harley Davidsons and adopting rescued cats. Dotty and Doug were married in 2007 alongside the Columbia River, astride their Harleys in the company of their families and friends. Doug was a huge fan of the band Liliac, who did a cover version of his favorite song, Dio's Holy Diver. He loved visiting American History Museums around the country. Doug was loved deeply by his family and friends and he will be sorely missed. Doug is survived by his wife, Dotty Rickards; his mother and stepfather Jeanne and Robin Smith; his younger brother Troy, wife Christen, children Ricki and Nathan, and grandson Andrew; his younger brother Mark, wife Ashlie, and son Mathew; his younger brother Steven and sons Seth, Tysin, and Reese; and cat Smokey. He was preceded in death by his older brother Rick and younger sister Tammy. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Homes, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, Washington, 99338. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Doug's honor to one of the following: POPP TRICITIES: The Pet Overpopulation Project is a volunteer and donation-based animal rescue service that provides rescue and adoption services while promoting responsible pet ownership.

