DOUGLAS CLIFFORD YEAGER Douglas Clifford Yeager died April 3, 2019, at home in Kennewick, surrounded by his family. He was born February 2, 1933 in Hayward, California. Doug attended Simpson Bible College in Seattle, and met Patricia Nelson. They married in Spokane in 1956. Douglas pastored churches in California, Utah, and Washington. He spent thirty years serving seniors working for the State Council on Aging. Doug served Jesus and loved Columbia Community Church in Richland. His legacy is kindness, gentleness and humility. Douglas is survived by his loving wife Patricia and his children Clifford, daugher-in-law Karen, Cindy (Stephen) Ely, and Greg (Carol) Yeager; eight grandchildren John David (Adria) Yeager, Matthew James (Karina Alejandra) Yeager, Bethany Elizabeth Yeager, Samuel Edward Hezekiah Yeager, Peter Douglas Ely, Abigail Rose Lydia Yeager, Annalisa Rose Ely and Kayla May Ely and two great grand children Chloe Wren Yeager and Heidi Rose Yeager. Memorial service is Thursday, May 2, at 4:30 pm at Columbia Community Church.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 28, 2019