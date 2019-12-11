DOUGLAS EDWARD WISSMAN Douglas Edward Wissman rode into Chico, California on Jan 9th, 1956, he rode out at the age of 63 on December 3rd 2019 in Richland, WA. He is proceeded in death by his wife Kathryn Wissman, his mother Joyce Wissman and father Edward Wissman. He is succeeded in death by his five children; Christopher Wissman, David Wissman, Michelle Wissman, Courtney Hamilton, Caitlin Hamilton, along with nine grandchildren, and we cannot forget his sidekick, Rock Dog. Look, if you knew Doug then you know he would hate the formalities of all this proper B.S. He loved Harley's, fast cars, guns, blowing stuff up, hunting, fishing, money, women, Tequila, the mountains, and living fast, the way he wanted. He could be the biggest a*****e you ever met and at the next minute, the most generous, caring, and loving man you knew. Doug's famous saying was "I can outdrink, out [email protected]$*, and outfight anybody you know". Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, December 14th 2019 at his house in West Richland at 3:00 PM.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 11, 2019