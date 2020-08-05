Douglas Gast

DOUGLAS PAUL GAST Doug Gast, 46, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. Born July 1, 1974 in Bainbridge, Georgia, he was the son of Linda L. Macom- son and Michael F. Gast. Doug is survived by his wife, Casey, his bonus children Christian & Naomi McCleary and grandchildren Petra & Jack of the Tri-Cities; his mother and bonus dad, Linda and Bob Macomson of Charlotte, NC; his sister, Lauren Jackson and her children, Logan and Hayley of Charlotte; and stepbrother Tatum Macomson & family also of Charlotte. In his early years, Doug was active in scouting achieving the highest rank of Eagle Scout and becoming a member of the Order of the Arrow. Doug received his Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina, Master's in Communication Studies from Baylor University and an MFA in Electronic Art from the University of Cincinnati. Since 2005, he has served Washington State University Tri-Cities and its students as an Associate Professor of Fine Arts and Director of the Digital Technology & Culture degree program. Doug has not only worked to bring awareness to the arts for the betterment of the University, but also for the local community, serving the cities of Richland and Kennewick as an Arts Commissioner for over a decade. His personal artistic projects typically addressed current, relevant social and political topics and took the form of videos, films, images, websites, sculptures, performances, books and installations. They have been exhibited and screened in locations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America. Doug was a humble man with a kind and generous heart. He always extended a listening ear, words of encouragement and a helping hand to family, friends, students and least we not forget, his "fur babies." He will be greatly missed.. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. More information about Doug, here: https://tricities.wsu.edu/in-memory-of-wsu-tri-cities-fine-arts-professor-douglas-gast/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by mail to the Douglas P. Gast Scholarship and Travel Fund in Fine Arts and Digital Technology & Culture Endowment # 7246-0127, c/o Don Shearer, Associate Vice President, Washington State University Foundation, PO Box 643528, Pullman, WA 99164 or online at https:// foundation.wsu.edu/give/
(Type Gast in Search). Memorials may also be made to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter at 1312 S 18 th Ave, Pasco WA 99301 or (509) 545-3740.