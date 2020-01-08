Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS J. VOSS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGLAS J. VOSS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Douglas J. Voss left this earth peacefully December 26 surrounded by family. He was born in Grandview, Washington to parents Francis and Anna Voss on August 19, 1939. On April 7, 1957, he was paralyzed in a car accident but that didn't stop his determination to succeed and live life to the fullest. He graduated from Pasco High and also CBC with a 4.0 GPA. He retired as office manager for Washington State Highway Department in Walla Walla. His passion was fishing and gardening. He was an artist, an avid reader, puzzle solver, and a pool shark. He loved going to casinos and also meeting friends for coffee to discuss all aspects of life. He was loved dearly by family and friends and a mentor to all his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sisters Betty Hogan, Kennewick, Penelope Morgan and Chuck, Benton City, Penny Streitz and Gene, Polson, Montana, Sharon Barndt and Ralph, Lusk, Wyoming. Sister-in- law Wanda Voss, Brothers Carl Voss, Kennewick and Michael Voss, Prosser. Many special nieces and nephews including great, great great, and great great great and cousins. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Voss and Anna Carroll, his sister, Phyllis Burnette, and his brothers Richard and William Voss. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, Washington at 1:00 PM. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

