DOUGLAS WAYNE SNYDER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Douglas Wayne Snyder, 59, of West Richland, Washington passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born August 23, 1960 in Camp Hanford, Washington to his parents Jack and Leona. Doug spent his entire working career in the newspaper industry. He was employed at the Tri- Valley Herald in Livermore, California for my then 25 years. After moving back to the Tri-Cities in 2005, he went to work for the Tri-City Herald until they closed their printing operation in 2013. Doug loved his furry cat companions both past and present very much. He was the ultimate pet guardian to Snugums, Smoky and Lily. Doug loved watching WWE big time wresting and the Seattle Seahawk games. Unfortunately, his constant efforts to hit the big scratch-off ticket prize never happened. Doug is survived by his mother, Leona O'Daniel (Deiter Soltau) of West Richland, Washington; brother, Jack (Patti) Snyder; niece, Shannon (Kiley) Blake; nephews, Eric (Erin) Snyder, Joel (Lorraine) Snyder and Taylor (Dari) Snyder; six great nieces and nephews; his father Jack (Linda) Snyder of Kennewick, Washington; brother, Jonathan Snyder; sisters, Amanda (Jim) Damskov and Jennifer Snyder; nieces Kennedy and Julliette; and nephews, Jackson and Ethan. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union Street in Kennewick with interment to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to ( ) The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

