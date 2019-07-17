Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DREW WILLIAMSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A wonderful man ANDREW WILLIAMSON My one and only, my best friend, my heart and soul has left this world to a better place where he is now at rest and in peace. Drew was born on March 28th 1969 in Richland Wa. to John (Jack) Williamson and Nina Williamson (Vernon). Drew, honey you were the best husband a woman could ask for. A true friend to many and a loving grandpa, father, brother, uncle, and cousin to a host of family. You have left a lasting mark in this world my love and so many lasting memories. Such a loving and caring man you were. You will be missed by so many. Surviving family includes; wife Tamara, children ; Tori (Chad) Blake, Stepchildren Franzy III, Markus, and Chandra , Grandson Kyson,step grandson Briar, and Step grand daughter Salaiya , Siblings; Teresa Hall, Diana Hollingshead (Tim), Roger (Beth), Jim (Sherri), a host of nieces, nephews and so many lifelong friends. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their shoulders to cry on and all the abundance of support and generosity. Drew requested no services so we would like to have a time of remembrance to get together and share memories and good times to be held Saturday July 20th at 220 Main Street Burbank WA 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. We will have food and refreshments but feel free to bring your own Potluck dish and BYOB.

A wonderful man ANDREW WILLIAMSON My one and only, my best friend, my heart and soul has left this world to a better place where he is now at rest and in peace. Drew was born on March 28th 1969 in Richland Wa. to John (Jack) Williamson and Nina Williamson (Vernon). Drew, honey you were the best husband a woman could ask for. A true friend to many and a loving grandpa, father, brother, uncle, and cousin to a host of family. You have left a lasting mark in this world my love and so many lasting memories. Such a loving and caring man you were. You will be missed by so many. Surviving family includes; wife Tamara, children ; Tori (Chad) Blake, Stepchildren Franzy III, Markus, and Chandra , Grandson Kyson,step grandson Briar, and Step grand daughter Salaiya , Siblings; Teresa Hall, Diana Hollingshead (Tim), Roger (Beth), Jim (Sherri), a host of nieces, nephews and so many lifelong friends. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their shoulders to cry on and all the abundance of support and generosity. Drew requested no services so we would like to have a time of remembrance to get together and share memories and good times to be held Saturday July 20th at 220 Main Street Burbank WA 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. We will have food and refreshments but feel free to bring your own Potluck dish and BYOB. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close