A wonderful man ANDREW WILLIAMSON My one and only, my best friend, my heart and soul has left this world to a better place where he is now at rest and in peace. Drew was born on March 28th 1969 in Richland Wa. to John (Jack) Williamson and Nina Williamson (Vernon). Drew, honey you were the best husband a woman could ask for. A true friend to many and a loving grandpa, father, brother, uncle, and cousin to a host of family. You have left a lasting mark in this world my love and so many lasting memories. Such a loving and caring man you were. You will be missed by so many. Surviving family includes; wife Tamara, children ; Tori (Chad) Blake, Stepchildren Franzy III, Markus, and Chandra , Grandson Kyson,step grandson Briar, and Step grand daughter Salaiya , Siblings; Teresa Hall, Diana Hollingshead (Tim), Roger (Beth), Jim (Sherri), a host of nieces, nephews and so many lifelong friends. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their shoulders to cry on and all the abundance of support and generosity. Drew requested no services so we would like to have a time of remembrance to get together and share memories and good times to be held Saturday July 20th at 220 Main Street Burbank WA 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. We will have food and refreshments but feel free to bring your own Potluck dish and BYOB.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 17, 2019