Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DUANE KENNETH HOLSTEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUANE KENNETH HOLSTEN Einan's at Sunset Duane Kenneth Holsten, (K7OJ) passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born on September 24, 1935 in Stover, Morgan Co., Missouri. The first child of three, he grew up on the family farm surrounded by cousins. He attended Stover High School where he was on the basketball team and played a trumpet in the band. He graduated from University of Missouri where he received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. While working at the Nevada Test Site, he met his forever sweetheart, Ruth Ann Hiatt (Holsten). They were married on April 13, 1963 in St. George, Utah. They lived in Las Vegas where their first three sons were born. They then moved to New York State in 1971, while Duane helped build the nuclear power plant at Indian Point for Consolidated Edison. Another son and their first daughter were born in Poughkeepsie, NY, while they lived in Fishkill, NY. They moved to Richland, Washington in 1976 where their last two daughters were born and Duane worked at the Fast Flux Testing Facility until he retired in 2000. He loved playing basketball and volleyball, using his height to his advantage. He rode dirt bikes with his young boys, enjoyed camping and visiting with his Ham Radio buddies around the world. He loved watching his children and grandchildren perform in their school bands, choirs, dance performances, motorcycle and car racing, gymnastics and sports. He loved his family and had a soft spot especially for his grandchildren. At every family gathering he would look around at all the kids with a smile and tears in his eyes and would say "Look what we have done Mom." He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto John Henry Holsten and Lorena Meta Koester. Surviving him are his wife, Ruth Ann (Hiatt) Holsten of Richland, WA; sons, Kenneth Sean Holsten, Brian Glen and Andrea (Shure) Holsten, Daniel Wade and Wendy (Ostboe) Holsten, Thomas Evan and Tammy (Brewer) Holsten; daughters, Rebecca Ann and Alex Pospical, Kristina Lynn and Douglas Weikum, and Allison Gwen and Scott Larson; 21 grandchildren; and his sisters, Loretta White and Donna Grunewald of Missouri. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Thayer in Richland. Family Prayer at 9:30 am, Funeral Services at 10:00 am, Grave dedication after, at Einan's Sunset Gardens on the Richland Bypass Highway. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

DUANE KENNETH HOLSTEN Einan's at Sunset Duane Kenneth Holsten, (K7OJ) passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born on September 24, 1935 in Stover, Morgan Co., Missouri. The first child of three, he grew up on the family farm surrounded by cousins. He attended Stover High School where he was on the basketball team and played a trumpet in the band. He graduated from University of Missouri where he received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. While working at the Nevada Test Site, he met his forever sweetheart, Ruth Ann Hiatt (Holsten). They were married on April 13, 1963 in St. George, Utah. They lived in Las Vegas where their first three sons were born. They then moved to New York State in 1971, while Duane helped build the nuclear power plant at Indian Point for Consolidated Edison. Another son and their first daughter were born in Poughkeepsie, NY, while they lived in Fishkill, NY. They moved to Richland, Washington in 1976 where their last two daughters were born and Duane worked at the Fast Flux Testing Facility until he retired in 2000. He loved playing basketball and volleyball, using his height to his advantage. He rode dirt bikes with his young boys, enjoyed camping and visiting with his Ham Radio buddies around the world. He loved watching his children and grandchildren perform in their school bands, choirs, dance performances, motorcycle and car racing, gymnastics and sports. He loved his family and had a soft spot especially for his grandchildren. At every family gathering he would look around at all the kids with a smile and tears in his eyes and would say "Look what we have done Mom." He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto John Henry Holsten and Lorena Meta Koester. Surviving him are his wife, Ruth Ann (Hiatt) Holsten of Richland, WA; sons, Kenneth Sean Holsten, Brian Glen and Andrea (Shure) Holsten, Daniel Wade and Wendy (Ostboe) Holsten, Thomas Evan and Tammy (Brewer) Holsten; daughters, Rebecca Ann and Alex Pospical, Kristina Lynn and Douglas Weikum, and Allison Gwen and Scott Larson; 21 grandchildren; and his sisters, Loretta White and Donna Grunewald of Missouri. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Thayer in Richland. Family Prayer at 9:30 am, Funeral Services at 10:00 am, Grave dedication after, at Einan's Sunset Gardens on the Richland Bypass Highway. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close