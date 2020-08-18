DUNCAN KIRK Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Duncan Pryce Kirk, age 65, of Richland, Washington passed away at home on August 11, 2020. He was born in Richland, WA on January 10, 1955 to Duncan D. and Ruth Ann (Price) Kirk. He spent most of his life in the Tri-Cities. Duncan married Leslie Kirk and together they have a daughter Phoebe Kirk. He was a member of Southside United Protestant Church. He enjoyed woodworking, building, and playing games. His main passion in life was music. Duncan was well known throughout the Tri-Cities as a Guitarist who played Classic Rock and Blues music at many establishments and brought much joy and entertainment to all. He also loved to teach music and jamming with his buddies. Fun fact about Duncan, he hit a home run off a bunt in Little League baseball. Duncan is survived by his daughter, Phoebe; father and stepmom Duncan D. (Rosemary R.) Kirk, and former wife Leslie. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Richland, WA For online condolences or to share a memory visit www.HillcrestFunerals.com