DWIGHT LOEWEN On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Dwight John Loewen, age 65 passed away peacefully at home after a long battle due to complications from multiple surgeries, including heart surgery and a leg amputation. Dwight was born in Kennewick, Washington to John and MaryAnn Loewen of Connell. He was the youngest of three children raised on a wheat farm. He moved to California in 1987. He worked for Local Union 447 for 31 years as a Plumber/ Pipefitter. He married Karen Leonardi Loewen from the Bronx, NY on November 11,1995 and made their home in Citrus Heights, California. Dwight found great comfort and companionship with his dogs. He was a quiet, kind man with a quick dry wit, often slightly off colored. He embraced the western lifestyle with his cowboy hat, wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, his love of country music and old John Wayne movies. He had a love for wolves and dolphins. Dwight was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, MaryAnn and sister, Merridy Loewen. He is survived by his wife Karen, his 5 children, D J Search (Stephanie), Kent Lund, Nic Loewen (Audrey), Rebecca Loewen and Kris Loewen, and 2 stepsons Tommy Leonardi (Jennifer), Jamie Keane (Amber), sister, Karen Lyle (Craig), 13 Grandchildren and 2 nephews and a niece. By Dwight's request no funeral is planned, a family gathering will be held at a later date. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/tricityherald/
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.